Saturday afternoon former Tiger defensive defensive end Xavier Thomas was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in round five as the 138th pick overall. Thomas came off the board as the third pick in the round

Thomas, a two-time third-team All-ACC member, closed his Clemson career with 133 tackles, 34 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles. The Florence native started 30 games as a Tiger, logging nearly 1,900 snaps.

Rivals.com billed Thomas as a five-star prospect in 2018 and fifth nationally overall regardless of position where he was tabbed the No. 1 strongside end nationally and the Sunshine State's top-rated prospect overall regardless of position.

As the 81st draft pick of the Dabo Swinney era, Trotter follows former Tiger cornerback Nate Wiggins who was taken 30th in round one by the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night, former Tiger defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro who came off the board as the third pick of round two (35th overall) Friday evening, courtesy of the Atlanta Falcons and former Tiger back Will Shipley who was taken 127th overall in round four by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier Saturday.

Head Coach Dabo Swinney on Thomas' selection: “Man, I’m so happy for Xavier Thomas. This is truly a day that a couple of years ago I wasn’t sure was ever going to happen. I’m so proud of this kid. I’m so proud of how he’s persevered and hung in there. He’s overcome so many different things, and, man, he’s one of the more confident and determined guys that I’ve seen at this point in his career. When you go through all the things that he’s been through and come out the other side, if you’re made of the right stuff, it will really shine you up and that’s what it has done for him.

"He’s an explosive athlete. Can do a lot of different things, especially rushing the passer. He can play special teams. He’s a very, very committed guy as far as trying to work on his craft. He’s very experienced.

"When he came to Clemson, he was probably destined to leave in three years, but here he is six years later, and he is definitely the best version of himself. He is a guy that I think is going to be a fun guy to coach for their defensive coordinator because I don’t think people really know what they’re going to have in him. He’s unique in that he’s not your typical defensive end, but his speed and his strength and his ability to turn speed into power is something that’s going to serve him well in this next step in his journey.”

