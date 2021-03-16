TigerIllustrated - Clemson downs Georgia State 7-2

Clemson downs Georgia State 7-2
CLEMSON -- Jonathan French and Bryce Teodosio hit home runs to lead Clemson to a 7-2 win over Georgia State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. It was the first meeting between the two programs.
French laced a solo homer, his fourth of the year, in the second inning for the game's first run, then Will Mize evened the score for Georgia State (4-14) with a sacrifice fly in the third inning.
The Tigers (6-8) took the lead in the fourth inning with two runs, then they scored four runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Teodosio's two-run homer, his second long ball of the season.
Nick Hoffmann (2-0) picked up the win in relief, as he allowed one hit, no runs and no walks with two strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched. Freshman right-hander Nick Clayton pitched two-and-a-third innings of relief, striking out five batters and allowing no hits.
Kier Meredith and Elijah Henderson added one hit apiece. James Parker continued his good works and was 2-for-5.
Georgia State reliever Dylan Matela (0-3) suffered the loss.
The Tigers host No. 13 Virginia Tech this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The three-game series begins Friday at 6 p.m. on ACCNX - ESPN3.com.
