TigerIllustrated - Clemson downs Georgia State 7-2

Bryce Teodosio was one of two Tigers with a homer on Tuesday. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

The Tigers (6-8) took the lead in the fourth inning with two runs, then they scored four runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Teodosio's two-run homer, his second long ball of the season. Nick Hoffmann (2-0) picked up the win in relief, as he allowed one hit, no runs and no walks with two strikeouts in 2.0 innings pitched. Freshman right-hander Nick Clayton pitched two-and-a-third innings of relief, striking out five batters and allowing no hits. Kier Meredith and Elijah Henderson added one hit apiece. James Parker continued his good works and was 2-for-5.