Clemson falls to Coastal Carolina 16-7

The Chanticleers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 12-7-1, while the Tigers dropped to 15-5. The two teams conclude their season series at Coastal Carolina on May 17.

CLEMSON -- Coastal Carolina scored 10 runs in the first inning and five runs in the third inning in its 16-7 victory over No. 20 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

Tyler Johnson’s three-run homer and Cooper Weiss’ two-run single highlighted the Chanticleers’ 10-run uprising in the opening frame. Coastal Carolina added five runs in the top of the third inning, capped by Johnson’s two-run homer.

Benjamin Blackwell laced a two-run homer, his third of the year, in the bottom of the third inning, then Dylan Brewer crushed a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Brewer had a team-high three RBIs.

Brewer led off the sixth inning with his second homer of the game and fourth of the season, then Max Wagner crushed a solo homer in the seventh inning, his sixth of the year. Wagner had a team-high three hits in going 3-for-4.

Cooper Ingle hit Clemson’s fifth homer of the game to lead off the ninth inning, his third long ball of the year.