Clemson gets win No. 17 after downing Winthrop 9-3

The Tigers, who won the home-and-home season series 2-0, improved to 17-7, while the Eagles dropped to 6-17. It marked Clemson’s first game at Winthrop since 1993.

ROCK HILL -- Blake Wright and Tyler Corbitt both hit multiple-run home runs to lead Clemson to a 9-3 victory over Winthrop at The Winthrop Ballpark on Tuesday night.

The win was Head Coach Monte Lee’s 500th career victory in his 14th season as a head coach.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

In the second inning, Wright belted an opposite-field, two-run homer, his third of the year, then Benjamin Blackwell lofted a sacrifice fly later in the frame.

Dillon Morton blasted a three-run homer in the fourth inning to tie the score 3-3.

FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics

Clemson responded with four runs in the fifth inning, capped by Corbitt’s three-run homer, his fourth of the year, then it added a run in the sixth inning on Cooper Ingle’s grounder.

Max Wagner’s two-out single in the eighth inning added another run.

Tiger reliever Ty Olenchuk (2-0) earned the win by tossing 2.0 innings, allowing one hit, no runs and one walk with four strikeouts. Clemson starter Billy Barlow allowed six hits and two earned runs in four innings of work.

Eagle reliever Nate Butcher (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded two runs in 2.0 innings pitched.

The Tigers return home to face No. 22 NC State in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

SHOP for officially-licensed Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!