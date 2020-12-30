TigerIllustrated - Clemson OC Tony Elliott will miss Sugar Bowl

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON -- Clemson Offensive Coordinator and Running Backs Coach Tony Elliott will be unavailable for the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Friday, Jan. 1, while in COVID-19 protocols.

Elliott will not travel with the team to New Orleans this afternoon.

Elliott is in his sixth season as the Tigers' chief play-caller on offense.

The 41-year old and former Clemson receiver has had a remarkable run as the program's offensive coordinator over the last half decade. The Tigers are a stellar 80-6 with Elliott as chief play-caller dating back to his debut versus Oklahoma in December of 2014 at the Russell Athletic Bowl.

