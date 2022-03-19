Clemson shut down by Miami again in 4-1 loss

Clemson dropped to 0-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 4-1 setback to Miami Saturday. (AP)

Hurricane starter Karson Ligon (3-1) earned the win by allowing just three hits, one unearned run and four walks with three strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. Gage Ziehl tossed 1.2 scoreless innings, then Andrew Walters pitched 2.0 innings to record his fourth save of the year. Tiger starter Nick Hoffmann (3-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered eight hits, two runs and no walks with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. The Tigers used six pitchers on the afternoon - Hoffmann, Jay Dill, P.J. Labriola, Jackson Lindley, Geoffrey Gilbert and Ty Olenchuk. Jacob Burke lined a solo homer in the second inning, then the Tigers tied the score on a two-out error in the fourth inning. In the sixth inning, Burke reached on a two-out hit-by-pitch and scored on a wild pitch to give Miami a 2-1 lead. Maxwell Romero Jr. added a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning.