Published Oct 27, 2024
Clemson slips to No. 11 in this week's AP Poll
CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers (6-1, 5-0) slipped to No. 11 in this week's Associated Press Poll, released Sunday shortly after 2 p.m. ET. The Tigers, which debuted the season at No. 14 in the poll, were No. 9 last week.

Clemson is coming off an open date week with additional time to prepare for next Saturday's opponent - Louisville (5-3, 3-2). The two teams will square off versus one another in Death Valley at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Sunday afternoon Clemson opened as a 12-point favorite over Louisville.

AP POLL (October 27)

1. Oregon (61 first place votes)

2. Georgia (1)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8. Notre Dame

9. BYU

10. Texas A&M

11. Clemson

12. Iowa State

13. Indiana

14. Alabama

15. Boise State

16. LSU

17. Kansas State

18. Pittsburgh

19. Ole Miss

20. SMU

21. Army

22. Washington State

23. Colorado

24. Illinois

25. Missouri

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Vanderbilt 41, Memphis 34, Tulane 28, Navy 23, Louisville 5, Arkansas 4, UNLV 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, South Carolina 1.

