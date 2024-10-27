Clemson slips to No. 11 in this week's AP Poll

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers (6-1, 5-0) slipped to No. 11 in this week's Associated Press Poll, released Sunday shortly after 2 p.m. ET. The Tigers, which debuted the season at No. 14 in the poll, were No. 9 last week.

Clemson is coming off an open date week with additional time to prepare for next Saturday's opponent - Louisville (5-3, 3-2). The two teams will square off versus one another in Death Valley at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Sunday afternoon Clemson opened as a 12-point favorite over Louisville.