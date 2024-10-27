Clemson slips to No. 11 in this week's AP Poll

in other news
CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers (6-1, 5-0) slipped to No. 11 in this week's Associated Press Poll, released Sunday shortly after 2 p.m. ET. The Tigers, which debuted the season at No. 14 in the poll, were No. 9 last week.
Clemson is coming off an open date week with additional time to prepare for next Saturday's opponent - Louisville (5-3, 3-2). The two teams will square off versus one another in Death Valley at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised by ESPN.
ALSO SEE: Clemson Football: Our Midseason Grades | How Louisville's starters were ranked as recruits | Our early-look at Clemson vs. Louisville | A closer look at Clemson's running game formula
Sunday afternoon Clemson opened as a 12-point favorite over Louisville.
AP POLL (October 27)
1. Oregon (61 first place votes)
2. Georgia (1)
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Miami
6. Texas
7. Tennessee
8. Notre Dame
9. BYU
10. Texas A&M
11. Clemson
12. Iowa State
13. Indiana
14. Alabama
15. Boise State
16. LSU
17. Kansas State
18. Pittsburgh
19. Ole Miss
20. SMU
21. Army
22. Washington State
23. Colorado
24. Illinois
25. Missouri
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Vanderbilt 41, Memphis 34, Tulane 28, Navy 23, Louisville 5, Arkansas 4, UNLV 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, South Carolina 1.
