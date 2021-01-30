TigerIllustrated - Clemson suffers another setback in 79-53 blowout loss to Duke

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Aamir Simms' 19 points Saturday was hardly enough, as Clemson was never in it against Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium. (AP)

Aamir Simms led all scorers with 19 points to go along with his six rebounds. He made 7-of-13 shots from the field and 4-of-5 free throws. Olivier-Maxence Prosper tallied six points and nine boards off the bench, and Chase Hunter chipped in nine points on 4-of-8 shooting. Matthew Hurt served as Duke’s leading scorer with 13 points. Duke had five scorers reach double figures. Simms scored Clemson’s opening basket via a layup. The second basket of the day for the Tigers came on an Al-Amir Dawes 3-pointer made possible by an assist from PJ Hall. Later in the first half, Simms drove the lane and hammered home a dunk after receiving a bounce pass from Clyde Trapp. Jonathan Baehre emphatically blocked a Duke jumper late in the half, but the Blue Devils took a 41-22 lead into the break. Duke remained in control throughout the second half and came away with a 79-53 win.