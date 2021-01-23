TigerIllustrated - Clemson suffers third straight blowout loss in 80-61 setback at FSU

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

John Newman was Clemson's only player to reach double figures in scoring Saturday in Tallahassee. (AP)

Florida State used a 15-2 run early to take a commanding 24-9 lead with 9:16 until halftime. The Seminoles prevented dribble drives and cruised to a 42-24 lead at the half. Through 20 minutes, Clemson had more turnovers (seven) than made shots (4 of 24). The Tigers were 14 of 16 from the free-throw line, helping to keep them in the game. Clemson shot 17 of 56 (30.4%) from the floor and 5 of 30 (16.7%) from 3-point range. The Tigers’ three straight losses — to Virginia, at Georgia Tech and at Florida State — have all been by double figures. Clemson's Aamir Simms scored just five points. Al-Amir Dawes and Clyde Trapp added seven points apiece. Nick Honor scored six points. Florida State made 29 of 60 (48.3%) from the floor and 12 of 28 (42.9%) from 3-point range. The Seminoles are 4-0 since going two weeks between games due to coronavirus protocols, getting wins over NC State, North Carolina, at Louisville and Clemson. POLL IMPLICATIONS Clemson will likely drop out of the top 25. Florida State is 4-0 in the last 11 days and could jump from receiving votes to ranked on Monday when the new top 25 is released.