Clemson tops Drake 90-80 in overtime

P.J. Hall posted a game-high in points and rebounds Saturday in Atlanta. (US Presswire)

Tremell Murphy buried a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to knot the score at 74 and send the game to overtime. Murphy was 1 of 7 from distance before that shot. Nick Honor's jumper capped a 5-0 run to open the extra period and the Tigers never looked back. Dawes and Honor hit back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Clemson's lead to 85-76 with 66 seconds remaining. Collins finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Clemson. Honor scored seven of his 12 points in OT. Alex Hemenway came off the bench to score 12 on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Hall's 22 points matched his career-high. The Spartanburg native, who has now reached double figures in scoring for nine consecutive contests, set a career-high in rebounds (13) Saturday.

Tucker DeVries sank five 3-pointers and scored 19 to pace the Bulldogs. ShanQuan Hemphill finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. D.J. Wilkins and Garrett Sturtz added 13 points apiece, while Murphy and reserve Darnell Brodie scored 10 each. Clemson, second in the Atlantic Coast Conference and eighth nationally with a 41.8% success rate from 3-point range, sank 11 of 26 (42.3%) from long range. The Tigers out-rebounded Drake 38-27 and had a 19-5 edge in fast-break points. It was the first meeting between the schools. Drake had never played a game in the state of Georgia. The Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday, December 14 in Littlejohn Coliseum as Miami of Ohio comes to town. Clemson will host the Redhawks (5-3) in a game that will tip off at 7 p.m. The game will be televised by ACCNX - ESPN3.com. -----------------------------------------------