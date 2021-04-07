TigerIllustrated - Danny's Days III

When the calendar turned to 1979 after an exhilarating Gator Bowl victory over Ohio State, it felt like a new era of Clemson football – and not solely because a young coach named Danny Ford was putting his brand on the program.

Gone were a number of stars who powered the spectacular 19-win run in 1977 and 1978. Quarterback Steve Fuller exhausted his eligibility, as did all-everything receiving target Jerry Butler. Both were picked in the first round of the 1979 NFL Draft, Butler going fifth to the Buffalo Bills. Offensive tackle Joe Bostic went in the third round, one of six overall draft picks for the Tigers.

The 17-15 bowl win over the Buckeyes in Ford’s first game gave Clemson an 11-1 record and its highest final ranking ever at No. 6. The personnel losses were so vast that the Tigers were not even ranked heading into 1979.

In an August team meeting, Ford scribbled his team’s composition on a chalkboard: 20 seniors, 19 juniors, 38 sophomores and 60 freshmen.

The coach was concerned about depth. He devised a new approach to player use and substitution, announcing a few days before the Sept. 8 opener that no fewer than 44 players would see the field in the first half against Furman – including as many as 12 players from a highly regarded recruiting class.