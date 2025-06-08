Every four-star recruit at the Dabo Swinney Camp

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The 2025 Dabo Swinney Camp is in the books.

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, here's a look at every prospect with at least a four-star billing from Rivals.com who attended the camp.

ALSO SEE: Swinney Camp Insider V | Sunday Peyton Houston Update | Swinney Camp Insider IV | Every four-star offensive line recruit in the Dabo Swinney era | Swinney Camp Insider III | Swinney Camp Insider II | Swinney Camp Insider | Clemson's verbal commitments

The rankings headliner was of course five-star quarterback Elijah Haven of Baton Rouge, La.