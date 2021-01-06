TigerIllustrated - Five-star Transition

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

In limited time, five-star true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 914 yards and five touchdowns last fall. (AP)

The backup quarterback is routinely that irresistible fruit that fans chase despite the educated decisions of the coaches (witness the screams for Hunter Johnson and Zerrick Cooper in 2017 when Bryant hit some rough patches). With that traditional backdrop as the context, Clemson now walks into a certifiably unique situation with the succession of DJ Uiagalelei into the position vacated by Trevor Lawrence. "Position" is probably underselling it. It's more like a throne presiding over an exalted lineage of quarterbacks that seems too regal for even a script. Quite often, a full appreciation of cool and wonderful things is only achieved when those things have passed and you're looking back. That will probably be the case in the general context of Clemson's run of high achievement under Dabo Swinney; most folks are fully enjoying it and savoring it, but there will be some who look back decades from now and wish they'd have enjoyed it more. But the quarterback succession? Getting to see Watson, Lawrence and now Uiagalelei in such a small span of time? At one school? This is something that you have no choice but to savor appropriately in the moment. This, folks, is simply transcendent. Yes, at this point you're probably noting that Lawrence brought home "only" one championship when it seemed realistic less than two years ago to think he could walk away with three. A much less talented player (Mac Jones of Alabama) is on the verge of getting that trophy, and that leaves some sting. And that's OK. The good news is, Clemson is in good position to get some relief from that sting in 2021 and beyond.

Because it's DJ's time. And based on the available evidence, what a time it stands to be. Entering the season, one of the main objectives was to get the freshman some real-live playing time so he'd be ready upon Lawrence's presumed early departure. After Uiagalelei beat out Taisun Phommachanh during August camp, it stood to reason that he was going to get plenty of mop-up duty against a diet of vastly inferior opponents. But just when you think you have it all figured out, stuff happens. The third game against Virginia wasn't nearly as easy as forecast. And then the freshman was dinged hard on his throwing shoulder in an early appearance against Miami. He sat the fifth game at Georgia Tech. And then when Syracuse visited, he was inserted on the final drive. And then came COVID-16. With Lawrence out after testing positive for the virus, the staff swallowed hard and cast their lot with DJ knowing his shoulder was still injured. As it turned out those big-stage battles between Bosco and Mater Dei steeled Uiagalelei for what he experienced against Boston College and Notre Dame.

In 2021 Uiagalelei will become the third former five-star recruit to start for Clemson at quarterback in the Dabo Swinney Era. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)