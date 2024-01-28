Buford (Ga.) four-star junior Brayden Jacobs announced his commitment to the Tigers Sunday following his trip to campus Saturday for the coaching staff's Elite Retreat.

They don't come much bigger than this.

Clemson wanted to get bigger on the offensive line.

Jacobs (6-7, 310), ranked No. 103 nationally by Rivals.com, had been one of the most engaged 2025 prospects with Clemson for closing in on a year.

He was brought in for the program's underclassmen day last April, then returned two weeks later for the spring game. Jacobs followed that by being a rare three-day participant in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

He then ventured back to take in the Tigers' game against Florida State in September.

Finally, he returned last month to take in a bowl practice in order to see new line coach Matt Luke at work.

Jacobs told Tigerillustrated.com afterward that the Luke hire elevated Clemson's standing in his recruitment.

"Coach Luke has a very good coaching background," Jacobs said.

Jacobs, the son of former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs, made the latest trip to Clemson with his parents.

Auburn, LSU and South Carolina were also factors in his recruitment.

All told, Jacobs claimed two-dozen offers.

He also becomes the Tigers' ninth commitment for the 2025 class, joining four-star defensive end Ari Watford of Norfolk, Va., Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian four-star running back Gideon Davidson, Florence (S.C.) South Florence four-star defensive tackle Amare Adams, Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic four-star quarterback Blake Hebert, Belton-Honea Path (S.C.) four-star athlete MarQuise Henderson, Woodbridge (Va.) Freedom receiver Carleton "Juju" Preston, Savannah (Ga.) Christian Prep tight end Logan Brooking and Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian offensive lineman Easton Ware.

Tigerillustrated.com will have much more on Jacobs and Clemson's Elite Junior Day in our Monday Insider.

