A day after landing the nation's No. 1 center in Ryan Linthicum of Damascus (MD), Clemson struck gold again on Tuesday, this time in landing a verbal commitment from Marcus Tate of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Tate, a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, is billed by the network as the nation's No. 17-ranked offensive tackle. Rivals.com also ranks Tate 17th overall regardless of position in the state of Florida and 151st nationally overall regardless of position among juniors.

Tate picked the Tigers after mulling nearly two-dozen offers, including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M and Tennessee among numerous others. Two weeks ago Tigerillustrated.com told subscribers Tate would be rendering a decision soon. ALSO SEE: Nation's No. 1 center commits to Clemson | Tuesday Insider Notes | MONDAY RECRUITING INSIDER | Our FREE story on Ray Ray and Fahmarr McElrathbey | Clemson's verbal commitments | Clemson's junior verbal commitments The lineman (6-5, 319) has been on the radar since Tennessee and a few others offered during his high school freshman season. Miami offered soon thereafter, then LSU. Alabama joined in after he camped the next summer, followed by UGA. Florida, Florida State and Ohio State all hopped on this year as well. Clemson conveyed an offer in June when Tate and his parents visited during the Dabo Swinney Camp, although he did not compete. Tate returned for this month's Texas A&M game with his grandfather and father, the latter of whom lives in Atlanta. The lineman released a top 10 in July comprised of Miami, Florida, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Auburn, Georgia Tech and Oregon. After his latest visit, we noted that Tate did not have visits to other schools arranged, though he told us earlier this week he planned to come back for another Clemson game this fall.

Marcus Tate is now one of two four-star junior offensive line commitments for Clemson. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)