Hunter Johnson returning to Clemson

Johnson, a 2017 signee, spent 2017 in Clemson after signing with the Tigers out of Brownsburg, IN. He worked sparingly that fall, completing 21 of 27 passes while drawing work in seven games.

Former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is returning to the Tigers, Rivals.com confirmed on Monday.

Johnson, who entered the transfer portal last week, spent the last three seasons at Northwestern where he saw action in nine games.

For his career the former five-star recruit has 1,090 passing yards with seven passing touchdowns to seven interceptions while completing 55.2-percent of his throws.

Johnson becomes the first acquisition for Clemson from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

