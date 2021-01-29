TigerIllustrated - Managing success

There are a lot of differences between what went on then in football and what is going on now with Brad Brownell's basketball team.

The 2011 team started out 8-0 and was the story of college football. The weight of that celebrity was too much, and Swinney's third team dropped four of its last six games though it did make the landmark ACC title breakthrough.

CLEMSON -- The first real transformation of Dabo Swinney's program was followed by a struggle to adapt to that transformation.

But hearing Brownell reflect after Wednesday's 54-50 win over Louisville, we couldn't help but think back to more than nine years ago.

"I think we thought it was going to be easier in some of the games," Brownell said. "We wanted it to be easier, and then when it was harder than we wanted it to be we didn't handle it well.

"We probably didn't handle being ranked high well. We didn't handle some of the success well. So our back has been against the wall here a little bit lately, and I'm just glad to see our guys respond. They've done a good job the last several days in practice, and we've gotten humbled the last week."

When a team follows a 9-1 start with three straight losses by 35, 18 and 19 points (and the 19 doesn't accurately indicate just how bad it was at Florida State), it doesn't matter how good the other teams might be. It doesn't matter that your rhythm was disrupted by a positive COVID test and a pause to team activities.

What matters most is trying to figure out if you'll ever get back what you had. Yeah, those three opponents played really well. But Clemson played really poorly, too.

For Aamir Simms, so much of the emphasis has been on exerting himself as a leader that he almost forgot to exert himself as a player.

Simms put up 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds (5 offensive) while dishing four assists in the gritty victory over Louisville.

Against Virginia and Florida State, Simms played a total of 50 minutes and produced seven points with 10 rebounds.

"I talked to him about it: 'Hey man, you're going to have to do more,'" Brownell said. "Sometimes he's trying to lead so much and talk, and that's great. But you need to lead by example first. I think sometimes he can get preoccupied. He's such a good kid, and he wants to help and he wants to do well. He's helping coach guys and this, that and the other, and I think sometimes his energy needs to be focused less on some of that and, like:

"'Hey man. Go play. Focus on your play. There's enough there, and we're asking you to do enough that your play needs to be where your energy and mind is. Let me and some of the other coaches coach some of the other guys and help them, and you can give them some pointers now and then. But your voice has gotten louder than your play. And your play needs to be louder than your voice.' So I think he took that to heart. We challenged him in some film sessions with some mistakes he's made recently."