The Hurricanes who won Pool B and advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinal round, improved to 27-29. The Tigers dropped to 40-14.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Miami (Fla.) scored five runs in the second inning in its 8-7 victory over No. 3 Clemson in the ACC Tournament at Truist Field on Thursday.

After the Hurricanes plated a two-out run in the first inning, Jarren Purify lined a two-out, two-run double in the top of the second inning to put Clemson ahead.

Antonio Jimenez responded with a three-run homer and Daniel Cuvet hit a two-run double in the bottom of the second inning.

The Tigers scored a run in the third inning on a two-out passed ball.

Miami tacked on a run in the sixth inning, then Alden Mathes’ groundout scored a run in the seventh inning.

In the top of the eighth inning, Jimmy Obertop and Cam Cannarella hit run-scoring doubles, but the Hurricanes recorded two outs with two runners in scoring position to stay one run ahead. Pinch-hitter Jake Kulikowski led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a homer to double the Hurricanes' lead.

Jacob Hinderleider led off the ninth inning with a homer, his 13th of the year.

Gage Ziehl (5-3) earned the win by tossing 6.0 effective innings. He allowed six hits, three runs (two earned) and three walks with four strikeouts. Myles Caba pitched 2.0 innings to record his fifth save of the year.

Ethan Darden (5-4) suffered the loss, allowing five earned runs before exiting in the second inning. Lucas Mahlstedt (4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K), Reed Garris (1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 K) and Matthew Marchal (1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K) also worked on the mound for the Tigers.

The Tigers conclude their ACC Tournament participation by playing No. 7 seed Louisville on Friday at 3 p.m. on the ACC Network. Clemson is the designated home team and will occupy the third-base dugout.

