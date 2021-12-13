 TigerIllustrated - MONDAY NIGHT INSIDER
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-13 16:00:48 -0600') }} football Edit

MONDAY NIGHT INSIDER

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

In our second major insider of the day, Tigerillustrated.com has additional intel on Clemson football recruiting to release.

ALSO SEE: Monday Staff Update & Nuggets | Monday Insider | Sunday Insider Notes II | Sunday Insider Notes | Saturday Insider Notes II | Saturday Insider Notes

We also have additional insight into Clemson's recruiting strategy, particularly with regard to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

MONDAY NIGHT INSIDER

-------------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: TIGERS2021

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}