Shipley (5-11, 200), ranked No. 46 nationally by Rivals.com, had offers from all the national names. But the Tigers beat a handful of programs with a couple of inherent advantages – Notre Dame and N.C. State specifically – to snap up their multi-purpose target. Shipley has drawn the natural comparison to NFL standout and fellow Charlotte resident Christian McCaffrey as a back with speed who also thrives as a pass-catcher.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott fell in love with that versatility when Shipley competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, and Shipley picked up the Tigers’ first running back offer for the class. The second and only other offer, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star Phil Mafah, committed late in the summer. But Swinney signed off on Elliott continuing to chase Shipley, and the Tigers gained traction from there. ALSO SEE: Clemson's verbal commitments | Monday Insider | Clemson's Eye Test In Recruiting | The Trevor Lawrence Bucket List | Clemson Open For Business? Notre Dame’s running backs coach oversaw McCaffrey at Stanford, and the Fighting Irish isolated him as their primary target long ago. N.C. State also presented an obstacle, as Shipley’s parents and many other family members are Wolfpack alums. Stanford, North Carolina, Duke and Georgia were among others who attracted Shipley’s attention. But Clemson’s culture under Swinney held the utmost appeal, and his relationship with Elliott as well as proximity also counted as significant factors in his decision.

Will Shipley had offers from coast to coast, but ultimately went with longtime favorite Clemson over runner-up Notre Dame. (Rivals.com)