TigerIllustrated - No. 25 Clemson shuts out Cincinnati 5-0 in season-opener

Box score

CLEMSON -- Davis Sharpe and Mat Clark combined on a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts in No. 25 Clemson's 5-0 win over Cincinnati at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The game was the season opener for both teams.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Sharpe earned the win by allowing just one hit, no runs and one walk with nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched, then Clark pitched the final 4.0 innings to record his first career save.

ALSO SEE: Friday Clemson Football Nuggets | Late-week Recruiting Insider | Friday Insider Notes | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 2 | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 3 | Clemson signees | Clemson's junior commitments

None of Cincinnati's three baserunners advanced past first base, as Sharpe and Clark combined to retire 18 batters in a row from the second inning to the eighth inning.