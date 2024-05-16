The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 38-13 overall and 18-10 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 22-29 overall and 8-20 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- Cam Cannarella’s three-run homer in the eighth inning lifted No. 4 Clemson to a 12-10 victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Thursday night.

The Eagles took advantage of two errors in the first inning to score five runs, capped by Parker Landwehr’s three-run homer.

After the Tigers plated a run in the second inning, Cameron Leary belted a leadoff homer in the top of the third inning to build a 6-1 lead.

With two outs in the bottom of the third inning, Jimmy Obertop hit a three-run homer, his 17th of the year.

John Collins led off the top of the fourth inning with a homer, then the Eagles added a run later in the frame to take an 8-4 lead. Jacob Jarrell flared a run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth inning, then Jacob Hinderleider lined a two-out, run-scoring single later in the frame.

Three two-out errors allowed Clemson to plate two runs in the fifth inning to tie the score 8-8.

Alden Mathes led off the sixth inning with a homer, his ninth of the year, to give Clemson its first lead, then Barry Walsh’s two-out double scored the tying run in the seventh inning.

Leary hit his second homer of the game in the top of the eighth inning to give Boston College a 10-9 lead.

With one out in the bottom of the bottom of the eighth inning, Cannarella laced a 3-2 pitch, the ninth pitch of his plate appearance, over the fence in left field for his ninth long ball of the season.

Reed Garris (1-1) earned the win in relief, while Austin Gordon pitched the ninth inning to record his ninth save of the year. The Tigers used six pitchers on the evening, beginning with Ethan Darden (2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 K) who got the start. Matthew Marchal (2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K), Jacob McGovern (1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K) and Lucas Mahlstedt (1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K) joined Garris and Gordon out of the bullpen.

Tyler Mudd (2-3) suffered the loss.

Jack Crighton added three hits for the Tigers.

The series continues Friday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

