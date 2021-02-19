TigerIllustrated - Paul Strelow appears on The Clemson Dubcast

Tigerillustrated.com's Paul Strelow, one of the foremost recruiting analysts and reporters in the country, sits down to share what it's like to cover recruiting while raising a family and taking part in his children's many activities.

Paul also shares his thoughts on the extension of the recruiting dead period, his gut feeling on whether Ty Simpson will choose Alabama or Clemson, and the general perception of Dabo Swinney as Clemson's program has risen to perennial juggernaut status.

Also: What is college football going to look like in the age of athletes profiting off their name, image and likeness?