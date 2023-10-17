OPENING STATEMENTS : "Our team had great energy last night, but it was good for them to have a little bit of a break ... sort of renew your spirit a little bit. We had a great week last week as far as things we needed to work on with Clemson.

The Tigers (4-2, 2-2) are coming off an open date and will face Miami (4-2, 0-2) on the road Saturday night in an 8 p.m. matchup televised on the ACC Network.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney again met with members of the media Tuesday as part of his weekly news conference, this time to discuss the Tigers' upcoming opponent - Miami.

"Miami is a very good football team. They're really, really, good. They're loaded on both sides of the ball. Their quarterback can make all the throws. They have three elite backs, an outstanding receiving corps that's very similar to Florida State's. They're really good up front ... big and well-coached.

"Defensively they have a ton of depth and experience. They just added to what they had last year. It's a very deep front, athletic. Top to bottom, just a really good team.

"They have had two tough games but they can beat anybody in the country, just like we can. We can also lose to anybody. We have to go down and play well to give ourselves a chance to win. It's a great opportunity for us. I'm sure it'll be a great environment and a great matchup."

Q: How important was the bye to heal mentally?

SWINNEY: "It's huge. Most people don't realize what these guys do. They're human beings. They're not robots. They're not part of a Madden game. They're real people and they're students. There is a lot going on. They've been grinding all summer, camp and then the last six weeks. You have performance and then expectations. It's a lot on them. So it's great for them to get a break. I thought they did a great job last week. We have created some momentum these last two weeks. We hope to be able to continue that. We have to go earn it. We were a pretty beat up team in that Wake game. We had Antonio out, Sheridan out, Nate was out and we had already lost Cole and Walker. Now, we anticipate having Nate, Antonio and Sheridan back."

Q: Do you see some tangible growth your team has made since the Wake game?

SWINNEY: "Yeah I think there is a tangible growth but it's tied to just the physical aspect of it. And that affects the mental aspect of it. We have done some things in our practices and meetings ... those things are tangible. Community service was tangible because you can see guys serving. We did that last Tuesday.

"We can win any game but anybody can beat us, too. Hopefully we can stay healthy. We're just a couple of plays from being undefeated. And that's just a fact. We've had a couple of tough breaks and we've played good teams who have made one more play than we have. We're not a team that can just show up. We don't have to play perfect but we need to play well. This is a really good league. Everyone who shows up has a chance to win. At Clemson, we're going to get everyone's best shot. It just comes with the territory. When the Tigers come to town, whatever juice they've got, you're going to get it. So you have to be ready for that."

Q: No. 7 for Miami, a slot receiver, your thoughts on him?

SWINNEY: "He's a player. No. 3 is really good. He can fly. No. 4 is a really good player. No. 7 is the guy that seems to be the one they want to force the ball to, whether it be motioining him or bunch sets. He's savvy. He has played a lot of football. He understands route-running and defense. He's got excellent ball skills. He's an impressive player. We have to do a good job of knowing where he is."

Q: Tyler Van Dyke, your impressions of him under their new offensive coordinator?

SWINNEY: "He's healthy and is a more mature, confident, player. Their coordinator has done a great job in using all the pieces. They are a physical team. They're averaging nearly 500 yards of offense a game. It starts with the quarterback. He understands their system. He's not a guy you think of that breaks long runs, but he can create. He's athletic enough to extend plays and he can make all the throws. They do a lot of screens. He has a good feel for setting those up. He's a big kid. He's a good player. We have to try to affect him."

Q: What did your injured guys do this past week?

SWINNEY: "They just healed. Nate has been grinding through his rehab. He was really close against Wake but just couldn't quite go. Same thing with Antonio. Just time. Our doctors have done a great job. Sheridan's issue was just a weird situation. We got all the tests back and it all checked out."

Q: Was Robert Gunn back last night?

SWINNEY: "Yes, he's back. I hadn't seen him kick a field goal in two weeks. He started back last Wednesday. It was good to see him back out there. Hopefully we'll be able to create some more competition there moving forward."

Q: You'll be back in the same stadium you were in against Tennessee. Khalil Barnes was there and traveled with you. Do you think that can help him some?

SWINNEY: "Shelton, Khalil, Ian, Burley, we had a few go down there during bowl prep. Maybe it accelerated their familiarity with the team and just to have them around practice and tempo. They were limited in what they could and couldn't do. Regardless, though, Khalil could have shown up in June and he'd have been just fine. He's a baller. Just like Tyler Brown.

"Physically Khalil is gifted. He's not an immature body. He's physically mature. That helps him. Definitely his football IQ. He's very smart. He processes things well. He could play three positions for us. So he's unique. You look at his love of the game, him as a person, his heart, how he prepares ... they accentuate everything else."

Q: As you're watching film this year, is there more parity this season?

SWINNEY: "Probably. I can't really quanitfy that in my mind. It's just what's happening right now. College football has always been competitive as long as I've been in it. When I was at Alabama, it was a battle every single week. I've never felt like we couldn't win here at Clemson but I've also always had respect for every opponent. It's a year where it's really competitive across the board. Everybody seems to have good players and good coaches and you see it play out on Saturdays. A lot of crazy things have happened this year in college football, coaching, players, penalties. I learn so much watching other people, how things are managed, clock management, whatever. I learn a lot watching other people and how they respond. I like being a part of the game more but it's also fun to watch others, too."

Q: In self-scouting, how would you evaluate the middle-8 this year?

SWINNEY: "All of the other indicators, we've done it and we've won. When we win the turnover margin around here, we're at about 96, 98-percent. We only win about 60-something percent of the time when we lose the turnover margin. We've lost the middle eight twice and those were two losses."

Q: You took on some of your fanbase last night on your radio call-in show. How does that make you feel when you're not meeting those numbers, expectations and you have people complaining publicly? Does it change your feeling about the fanbase? Do you feel like you're opening yourself up to criticism more when you comment on it like you did last night?

SWINNEY: "I don't think anybody is satisfied being 4-2. We're not. I guess no one has a sense of humor around here anymore. I was trying to answer a guy's question, a caller who was dealing with adversity.

"98.5-percent of our fans are amazing. I've been here 21 years. Literally 98.5-percent are amazing. We have 1.5-percent who are with you when you win. A little adversity in this world is sometimes good. Sometimes you win so much you can lose appreciation for the blessing. It's hard to win. It's freaking hard to win consistently. I just made the comment that a little adversity along the way - and you hate it - it makes you grow. It also makes you realize who's with you.

"Again, 98.5-percent of our fans are amazing and I love them. The other 1.5-percent create a lot of the problems. That's what social media does. It gives a loud voice to people who just want to complain about something. This is my 21st year here and 13 years at Alabama. I've had plenty of criticism. I've been married for almost 30 years. I've had plenty of criticism along the way. It's just a part of it. I know what's real and what's not. If anybody doesn't believe in us after what they've witnessed the last 15 years, they didn't believe in us in the first place, so it doesn't matter to me."

Q: With Antonio coming back, how many more advantages does that create for you?

SWINNEY: "He's a great player. He was a freshman All-American last year. Tyler is on his way to doing that. Beaux is having a great year as well. It's his healthiest year for sure. We're in a good spot. Troy and what he has been able to do, his confidence, he's been awesome. It doesn't make us worse getting No. 0 back. He's confident and is a weapon. It's good to see him getting back out there. He's a difference-maker for us."

Q: Where do you see Cade Klubnik here at the halfway point of your season?

SWINNEY: "We got us a great one, man. This kid is coming. He just needed to come on physically. He's made of the right stuff. He's got a lot of good football ahead. He'll be a great winner throughout his career at Clemson. We're just starting to see the type of foundation and growth that he needs to go to the highest level. He has had a couple of tough breaks and he's made a couple of dumb plays, too. I don't think I've ever been around a guy who loves to practice as much as he does. When you have that and when you're talented, it drives you toward greatness. I'm sure eventually he'll throw an interception. It'll happen. Maybe it's two years from now. We're lucky to have him."

"Christopher Vizzina is over in the crock pot. He's another really talented player, too."

Q: What is your pecking order now at right guard?

SWINNEY: "Mitchell and Harris are battling over there. They are both playing. We'll see who runs out there first on Saturday. I'm excited about what Mitchell has done. He didn't play his best game a couple of games ago and then Harris took advantage of his opportunity against Wake. We're excited about our offensive line over the next couple of years."

Q: Your thoughts on seeing Dan Radakovich again this weekend?

SWINNEY: "He's reenergized them. Mario has done an amazing job so I don't want to minimize that. He's a great recruiter and a great coach. Any coach will tell you, though, the support you have from the top down is important. It's critical. Dan Radakovich is awesome. He does an amazing job. He's a builder. I'm sure they have a lot of things going on right now from fundraising and facilities. He's got a lot of energy and vision. I'm sure Mario would tell you the same thing. He did a great job for us. I look forward to seeing him."

Q: There is a Senate hearing going on regarding NIL right now in Washington. How confident are you that the United States government can figure this out?

SWINNEY: "I'm a glass half-full kind of guy. I have no idea. I know we have a lot going on in the world. I would say my hope is more than zero. We'll just go from there. I didn't even know there was a hearing."

Q: Can you refresh me on Gunn's injury? Was it before you got Jonathan Weitz?

SWINNEY: "It was simultaneous. He didn't kick that whole week that we got Weitz. He had that quad strain. I guess it started before and he had some swelling. He didn't kick at all that week. He just kicked off against Florida State. He has been working on that quad strain. Last week they cut him loose so that he could get back out there and get some practice reps."

Q: One of the most overlooked aspects in the first six games is your defense. What do you want to see from them in the second half of your season?

SWINNEY: "Be one. Go from fifth to No. 1. We're capable of being really good. We did a lot of good things in the first half of the season. We're a really god third down team on both sides. We have out-gained every opponent we have played and we have been in a position to win every game. Sometimes you look at losses and you weren't in a position to win. We have playmakers and depth emerging all over the team. Swanson has been incredibly consistent. He has had a hack of a first half. He has been steady and is playing with a lot of confidence.

"We have protected our quarterback well and again we are a top 10 defense. Going into the second half we haven't been good in the red zone on offense and defense as far as touchdowns. And then the turnovers. We can improve there for sure. We have to consistently play more complementary football. The turnover margin has been the biggest issue we have had. If we can just be even, we will be a tough team to beat because we're playing the way you need to play in order to win. A lot of positives but we have a lot we can improve on."

