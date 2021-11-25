Tampa linebacker commits to Clemson

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

"It was phenomenal," Woodaz told Tigerillustrated.com about the visit. "I loved everything about the visit. I loved the coaching staff, the environment. It was all really good. The tailgating scene, I mean, wow, they were everywhere. I didn't realize that many people came out to their games." Woodaz has been on Clemson's recruiting board as an inside linebacker after defensive coordinator Brent Venables traveled to Tampa to scout him in a game last month. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Rivals.com bills Woodaz as a mid-level three-star prospect. He held 30 scholarship offers. The offer from Clemson came from Dabo Swinney personally during the unofficial visit. "He brought me into his office and said he's loved everything he's heard about me, and he offered me a scholarship. It was a neat moment for sure," said Woodaz. Miami and Georgia Tech offered last month, with USF, Louisville, West Virginia, Maryland and Vanderbilt among the other notable offers he has picked up during his senior season.