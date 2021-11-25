Tampa linebacker commits to Clemson
The Clemson Tigers have landed their 14th verbal commitment of the 2022 recruiting class.
Recent Clemson visitor Wade Woodaz (6-3, 205) of Tampa (Fla.) announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thanksgiving Day. Woodaz had been a Clemson lean and was offered earlier this month while on an unofficial visit.
The Jesuit star was in town with his parents for Clemson's matchup versus UCONN on November 13.
"It was phenomenal," Woodaz told Tigerillustrated.com about the visit. "I loved everything about the visit. I loved the coaching staff, the environment. It was all really good. The tailgating scene, I mean, wow, they were everywhere. I didn't realize that many people came out to their games."
Woodaz has been on Clemson's recruiting board as an inside linebacker after defensive coordinator Brent Venables traveled to Tampa to scout him in a game last month.
Rivals.com bills Woodaz as a mid-level three-star prospect. He held 30 scholarship offers. The offer from Clemson came from Dabo Swinney personally during the unofficial visit.
"He brought me into his office and said he's loved everything he's heard about me, and he offered me a scholarship. It was a neat moment for sure," said Woodaz.
Miami and Georgia Tech offered last month, with USF, Louisville, West Virginia, Maryland and Vanderbilt among the other notable offers he has picked up during his senior season.
Venables reached out at the beginning of October to convey Clemson's interest and got the ball rolling.
"He said he sees me playing a lot like Baylon Spector at an inside backer position," Woodaz said. "But he says I'm versatile, so I really could play anywhere."
"He's a really good dude. I like him. He has similar values to me and my family."
Woodaz says he plans to sign with Clemson in December.
"There are way too many things I like about Clemson, but probably most is that everybody is all-in. They use that for their slogan, but you can see that's legit with their atmosphere."
10 of Clemson's 14 commitments are from out-of-state. Woodaz becomes the fifth prospect from the state of Florida to cast his lot with the Tigers in this cycle, joining (DE) Jihaad Campbell of Bradenton, (DB) Daylen Everette of Bradenton, (DB) Keon Sabb of Bradenton and (K) Robert Gunn of Largo.
As of Thanksgiving Day, Clemson's recruiting class ranks 11th nationally according to Rivals.com. Tigerillustrated.com expects additional Clemson commitments between now and the February signing period.
