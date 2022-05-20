Wagner hits 26th HR in Clemson's 6-2 win over Boston College
CLEMSON -- Geoffrey Gilbert and Austin Gordon combined to limit the Eagles to four hits in Clemson’s 6-2 victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon.
The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 34-21 overall and 12-16 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 19-33 overall and 5-24 in ACC play. With the win, Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC Tournament.
Gilbert (5-2) earned the win by allowing four hits, two runs and one walk with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. Gordon pitched 3.1 innings to record his second save of the year.
Eagle starter Henry Leake (2-3) suffered the loss, as he gave up four hits, three runs and two walks with five strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.
Cameron Leary belted a solo homer in the top of the first inning, then Cooper Ingle hit a two-out, run-scoring double in the bottom of the first inning.
In his first career start, Reed Garris hit a two-out single to score a run in the second inning for his first career hit and RBI.
The Tigers doubled their lead in the fourth inning when Bryar Hawkins lined a solo homer, his ninth of the year, to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.
Luke Gold cut Clemson’s lead in half in the sixth inning with a solo homer, then Max Wagner belted a three-run homer, his 26th of the season, with two outs in the seventh inning. It moved him into sole possession of second place in Tiger history for long balls in a season.
The series and regular season conclude Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra. Saturday is Senior Day, as Clemson honors its seniors during a pregame ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
