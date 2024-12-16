Clemson lands transfer portal wide receiver

TODAY: 30% OFF on a ton of Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

Southeast Missouri State wide receiver Tristan Smith (6-5, 205) announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday night.

Clemson's road less traveled to the NCAA Transfer Portal has paid its first dividend.

Smith caught 76 passes for 929 yards and 6 touchdowns this season.

A LaGrange, Ga. native, Smith previously played two seasons at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College in Hutchinson, Kan. He posted 14 catches for 140 yards as a sophomore.

He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Florida Atlantic, UTEP, Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State, Nevada and New Mexico State had offered since he entered the portal, while Kentucky was also involved.

Clemson moved fast, first reaching out a couple of days ago before bringing him in for a campus visit Monday.

As we reported, the Tigers had eyes on receiver candidates following the transfers of Troy Stellato and Noble Johnson.

