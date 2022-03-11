Clemson stays perfect at 13-0 after 9-6 win over Northeastern

Mack Anglin carries a 3-0 record and a 1.71 ERA on the season after Friday's outing versus Northeastern. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

In the third inning, Dylan Brewer lined a run-scoring single and scored on Tyler Corbitt's single, then the Huskies scored two two-out runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie the score 2-2. Clemson responded with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to regain the lead. Cooper Ingle extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a run-scoring single, then the Tigers plated two more runs before Max Wagner belted a two-run homer, his third of the year. Northeastern cut into the Tigers' lead with two runs in the top of the sixth inning after two Clemson errors, then Jonathan French led off the bottom of the sixth inning with his third homer of the year and Clemson added a run in the frame on Ingle's sacrifice fly. Brewer went 3-for-4, while Wagner was 2-for-4 on the afternoon. Caden Grice was 1-for-3. The Tigers totaled nine hits.