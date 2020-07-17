Early during his Clemson tenure, iconic former Tennessee assistant coach Dan Brooks told us that if the Vols recruited the state right, it was awfully difficult for another suitor to lure the prospect out of the state.

Life comes at you fast.

Times have changed over the last decade, as reflected by Clemson’s attraction to and success in recruiting Tennessee.

Clemson already has four-star Jake Briningstool of Brentwood (Tenn.) committed. Briningstool is billed second nationally among tight end prospects by Rivals.com. In addition, Cordova (Tenn.) Evangelical Christian offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington remains on the board as an offer for this class, while Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star quarterback Ty Simpson is a prime candidate to evolve into a Clemson priority target for the 2022 cycle.

In this series, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at the best Clemson has procured for specific states or geographic battlegrounds.