On March 31, 1981, The Greenville News ran a small item on the front of its sports page reporting that two representatives from the NCAA had visited Clemson's campus the previous weekend.

The report followed several weeks of rumors about an NCAA investigation, and university president Bill Atchley responded to the news with a statement acknowledging that the NCAA's visit centered on the signing of two football prospects from Knoxville, Tenn.

Atchley did not identify the two prospects, but it didn't take long for them to be revealed as quarterback Terry Minor and linebacker James Cofer, both of Rule High School in Knoxville. They had signed letters of intent with Clemson in December but were now asking to be released so they could sign with other schools. There were reports that Tennessee turned Clemson in to the NCAA, presumably angry about losing two hometown players who'd initially expressed interest in playing for the Volunteers.

Minor and Cofer had signed ACC letters of intent with Clemson but refused to sign national letters of intent. At the time, the conference letter of intent was considered a binding agreement by the ACC and SEC.

Amid the growing number of headlines and chatter about the NCAA's inquiry, Danny Ford tried to focus on football as his team went through spring practice. A jolting upset of South Carolina in the 1980 regular-season finale had calmed down fans who'd blasted Ford during the second half of a 6-5 campaign, and now Ford looked to his third full season with realistic hopes of ushering the Tigers back to the prominence they enjoyed in 1977, 1978 and 1979.

In February, Ford lost his secondary coach when Mickey Andrews left to join Charley Pell at Florida. Andrews, who came to Clemson after the 1976 season, was the fourth Tigers assistant to join Pell after Pell's abrupt departure from Clemson to Gainesville in December of 1978. Andrews spoke of needing broader experience to position himself for a head-coaching job.

Ford also lost defensive line coach Frank Orgel, who left to become Auburn's defensive coordinator. Ford brought in Tom Harper from Virginia Tech and made him assistant head coach. Les Herrin, a 32-year-old assistant at Appalachian State, joined the Tigers' staff as linebackers coach.