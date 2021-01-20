TigerIllustrated - No. 20 Clemson runs into buzzsaw in 83-65 loss to Ga. Tech

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Georgia Tech hit 16-of-26 (61.5%) three pointers against Clemson Wednesday night in Atlanta. (Getty)

Clemson, on the other hand, has looked like a different team since going 11 days without a game because of the pandemic. The Tigers (9-3, 3-3) returned from their unscheduled break last Saturday and were embarrassed at home by Virginia, 85-50. Now, a second straight game that got out of hand. Clemson went more than four minutes without scoring to start the second half, allowing Georgia Tech to stretch its lead to 53-35. The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 22. Aamir Simms scored 19 points to lead the Tigers, who shot 52% from the field and were hurt badly by 20 turnovers. The defense wasn’t much better. Georgia Tech worked the ball inside and out to continually get open looks against the Tigers. The Yellow Jackets connected on 57% of their shots, including 16 of 26 from 3-point range. Wright scored 17 points in the first half, his production divvied up between four thunderous dunks along with a pair of shots beyond the arc. Usher chipped in with 13 points by halftime , making 3 of 4 from long range. Devoe was perfect on his three shots beyond the stripe, accounting for all of his 9 points.