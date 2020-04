Earlier this week, we completed our in-depth position evaluation with the “How Clemson Recruits” series.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The feature examined trends and numbers at each spot, followed by comparative analysis for how the Tigers stack up against their best peers.

ALSO SEE: HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: OFFENSIVE LINE | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: OFFENSIVE LINE - Part 2 | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: RUNNING BACK | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: RUNNING BACK - Part 2 | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: CORNERBACK | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: CORNERBACK - Part 2 | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: DEFENSIVE TACKLE | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS DEFENSIVE TACKLE - Part 2 | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: DEFENSIVE ENDS | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: DEFENSIVE ENDS - Part 2 | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: QUARTERBACK | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: QUARTERBACK - Part 2 | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: WIDE RECEIVER | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: WIDE RECEIVER - Part 2 | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: SAFETY | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: SAFETY - Part 2 | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: LINEBACKER | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: LINEBACKER - Part 2 | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: TIGHT END | HOW CLEMSON RECRUITS: TIGHT END - Part 2

To cap off the series, we wanted to assess the numbers as they relate strictly within Clemson’s recruiting war room.