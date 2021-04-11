TigerIllustrated - Clemson drops series to Virginia after 6-5 loss

Clemson drops series to Virginia after 6-5 loss
CLEMSON -- Virginia overcame a 4-3 deficit with three two-out runs in the seventh inning in its 6-5 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Cavaliers, who won the series 2-1, improved to 16-15 overall and 8-13 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 15-13 overall and 9-9 in ACC play.
James Parker ripped a run-scoring double in the first inning for the game's first run, then Elijah Henderson hit a run-scoring single in the second inning.
Kyle Teel tied the score in the fourth inning on a two-out, two-run homer.
The Cavaliers took the lead in the top of the fifth inning on Nic Kent's run-scoring single, then Clemson regained the lead 4-3 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on Caden Grice's run-scoring single and Adam Hackenberg's run-scoring double with two outs.
In the seventh inning, Brendan Rivoli laced a two-out single to score the tying run after a costly error, then the Cavaliers scored two more unearned runs on Teel's two-out, two-run single to take the lead.
In the eighth inning, Clemson cut its lead in half with a run, but the Cavaliers held on for the one-run win.
Clemson totaled nine hits on the day, led by two hits apiece from Grice and Dylan Brewer.
Blake Bales (2-0) earned the win in relief, while Stephen Schoch pitched 2.0 innings to record his sixth save of the year.
Tiger reliever Geoffrey Gilbert (1-3) suffered the loss.
The Tigers host College of Charleston on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra - ESPN3.com.
