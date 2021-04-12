When the calendar turned to 1983, Clemson people were finding it hard to move past the rage from events of late 1982.

The Tigers won nine games during the regular season, claimed a conference title and were ranked in the Top 10. Yet there was no trip to the Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl or any bowl. The ACC had stepped in and imposed probation on its own to ensure Clemson would face immediate and severe punishment for recruiting violations.

Players blasted the ACC to The Tiger, Clemson's student newspaper.

Quarterback Mike Eppley: "From what I understand, the ACC was trying to lighten up the NCAA's penalties on us. But I can't see why the ACC is being tougher on us than the NCAA."