The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 39-13 overall and 19-10 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 22-30 overall and 8-21 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- No. 4 Clemson totaled 16 hits in its 11-6 victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon.

With the win, Clemson clinched its fourth ACC Atlantic Division title, including third outright division title, since the ACC split into divisions starting in the 2006 season. The Tigers also won the division title outright in 2006 and 2018 and shared the division title in 2010.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

John Collins belted a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the second inning to score the game’s first runs, then Clemson manufactured a run in the bottom of the second inning.

Blake Wright, who tied his career high with four hits, laced an 0-2 pitch for a solo homer, his 20th of the year, with two outs in the third inning to tie the score, then Cam Cannarella and Jimmy Obertop followed with doubles to give Clemson the lead. Tristan Bissetta added a run-scoring single in the frame.

Our off topics forum

In the fourth inning, Wright grounded a two-out single to score a run, and Clemson added a run in the frame on an error. Obertop followed with a three-run homer, his 18th of the year, to give the Tigers a 9-2 lead.

After the Eagles scored a run in the top of the sixth inning, Bissetta ripped a run-scoring double in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jack Crighton added a sacrifice fly in the frame.

Boston College scored three runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Adam Magpoc’s two-run single.

Billy Barlow (6-1) earned the win in relief, as he allowed one hit, one unearned run and one walk with four strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched. Tristan Smith (4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K) got the start for the Tigers, while Chance Fitzgerald (0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB) and Drew Titsworth (2 IP, 1 BB, 4 K) joined Barlow out of the bullpen.

Eagles starter A.J. Colarusso (3-8) suffered the loss.

The series and regular season conclude Saturday at noon on the ACC Network. Saturday is Senior Day, as Clemson honors its seniors during a pregame ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

BIG MAY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!