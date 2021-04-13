Animosity toward the ACC was still boiling hot among Clemson supporters as they moved into 1984 after going a second consecutive season without a bowl appearance.

Clemson's administration still believed there was legitimate hope of the ACC softening its three-year probation and allowing for a bowl trip after the 1984 season. The NCAA's sanctions began in November of 1982 and ended with the last regular-season game of 1984. Clemson supporters still couldn't understand why the ACC's penalties, handed down after zero investigation on the conference's part, were more punitive than the NCAA's.

Athletics director Bill McLellan worked behind the scenes to generate support from other ACC schools. In a letter dated Feb. 17, 1984, McLellan wrote Duke athletics director Tom Butters asking for a "personal evaluation" of Clemson's punishment by the ACC. McLellan wrote that Clemson had made a "total effort" to comply with the rules, and he noted that none of the players or coaches involved in the NCAA violations were still with the program by this point.

"Having worked with me through the years, I believe you know that I acknowledge errors made and don't ask for special favors," McLellan wrote to Butters. "I have not attempted to avoid the penalties imposed in this situation and I have exerted every effort to assure that we have taken corrective measures wherever we have control. I feel the impact of the penalties has been significant on our program and we can accept that."

McLellan wrote that president Bill Atchley and the Board of Trustees were anxious to know where the ACC stood on a possible appeal. Clemson picked up vibes that the conference would be receptive to an appeal.

At the ACC spring meetings in May, McLellan voted with the majority on two baseball-related decisions and angered Tigers coach Bill Wilhelm in the process. The conference's baseball coaches voted to recommend changing the dates and location of the ACC tournament, and the athletics directors voted down both proposals.

In the Orange and White, Wilhelm called the decision "asinine."

"The ACC took a giant step backwards. The athletic directors, in their limited wisdom, said to hell with the game, the players and the fans and voted for an April tournament."