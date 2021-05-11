TigerIllustrated - Four-year starting forward commits to Clemson

Tigerillustrated.com first told subscribers of a commitment earlier Tuesday on our premium forum - The West Zone.

The Tigers moved quickly to snag one who checked those boxes.

"They called me early and really made me feel like a priority," Bohannon first told Tigerillustrated.com. "Coach (Antonio Reynolds-) Dean was really relatable, and through the course, coach (Brad) Brownell and their other coaches really made me feel comfortable."

Bohannon (6-6, 235) started all four years with Youngstown State and is exercising his additional season of eligibility under the NCAA's pandemic freeze.

He averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season with the Penguins, posting the first triple-double (14 points, 13 boards and 11 assists) in program history in the team's final game in the conference tournament.

Bohannon entered the transfer portal April 29 and was being courted by Arkansas and Vanderbilt among others.

"After doing my background work, what stood out was that Clemson is in the ACC, they made the (NCAA) Tournament and are really on the upswing. So it seemed like a perfect spot for me."