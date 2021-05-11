TigerIllustrated - Four-year starting forward commits to Clemson

Four-year starting forward commits to Clemson
Clemson's basketball staff coveted production, versatility and toughness in eying a transfer forward this offseason.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The Tigers moved quickly to snag one who checked those boxes.
Youngstown State forward Naz Bohannon has announced his commitment to Clemson.
Tigerillustrated.com first told subscribers of a commitment earlier Tuesday on our premium forum - The West Zone.
ALSO SEE: The Dabo Shadow | Danny's Days | Danny's Days II | Danny's Days III | Danny's Days IV | Danny's Days V | Danny's Days VI | Danny's Days VII | Danny's Days VIII | Danny's Days IX | Danny's Days X | Danny's Days XI | Danny's Days XII | Danny's Days XIII | Danny's Days XIV | Danny's Days XV | Danny's Days XVI | Danny's Days: THE END | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 2 | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 3 | Clemson's commitments
"They called me early and really made me feel like a priority," Bohannon first told Tigerillustrated.com. "Coach (Antonio Reynolds-) Dean was really relatable, and through the course, coach (Brad) Brownell and their other coaches really made me feel comfortable."
Bohannon (6-6, 235) started all four years with Youngstown State and is exercising his additional season of eligibility under the NCAA's pandemic freeze.
He averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season with the Penguins, posting the first triple-double (14 points, 13 boards and 11 assists) in program history in the team's final game in the conference tournament.
Bohannon entered the transfer portal April 29 and was being courted by Arkansas and Vanderbilt among others.
"After doing my background work, what stood out was that Clemson is in the ACC, they made the (NCAA) Tournament and are really on the upswing. So it seemed like a perfect spot for me."
With the graduation of big man Aamir Simms and transfer of rising second-year forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Clemson's staff sought a forward who could supply immediate contribution while possessing the versatility to play multiple positions within its framework.
"The way my game translates, I can take slower 4s or 5s off the block and beat them with speed," Bohannon said. "They can use me anywhere 3 to 5, and my job is to be a tough guy who brings energy and is a vocal leader."
Bohannon profiles similarly to Clemson's other transfer acquisition, USF guard David Collins, as a mature product.
The Lorain, Ohio, native shot 52.6 percent from the field last season.
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!