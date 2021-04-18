As Danny Ford reflected on a 10-win 1987 season, he called it his second-best Clemson team behind the 1981 squad that won the national title.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Ford was losing some major pieces heading into 1988, including Michael Dean Perry, David Treadwell, John Phillips and Tony Stephens. But there was no reason to think the Tigers would slip from prominence, and a national title was deemed a realistic goal.

ALSO SEE: Danny's Days | Danny's Days II | Danny's Days III | Danny's Days IV | Danny's Days V | Danny's Days VI | Danny's Days VII | Danny's Days VIII | Danny's Days IX | Danny's Days X | Danny's Days XI | Danny's Days XII | Danny's Days XIII | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 2 | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 3 | Clemson signees | Clemson's junior commitments

The offseason optimism was bolstered by the addition of a blockbuster recruiting class that included linebacker Wayne Simmons, defensive back Dexter Davis, defensive lineman Chester McGlockton, and a celebrated quarterback from Louisiana named Michael Carr.

Ford turned 40 on April 2, the day of Clemson's spring game. He moved into the summer comfortable with his returning starters, but a bit uneasy about the Tigers' depth.