 TigerIllustrated - Carman to Cincinnati in Round 2
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 19:14:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Carman to Cincinnati in Round 2

Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson's representation in the 2021 NFL Draft continued Friday evening with former Tiger offensive lineman Jackson Carman coming off the board in round two courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals took Carman as the 14th pick of the round, 46th overall in the draft. Cincinnati drafted LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5 in round one Thursday night.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Carman, who earned second-team All-ACC honors following the 2020 season, became the third Tiger to be taken in the draft this weekend, joining (QB) Trevor Lawrence and (RB) Travis Etienne.

Jackson Carman played in 40 games during his three-year Clemson career.
Jackson Carman played in 40 games during his three-year Clemson career. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

Feature: THE NFL DRAFT's NO. 1 PICK | Thursday night conversation with Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence and Etienne were both taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars in round one with Lawrence becoming the first-ever former Clemson player to be selected as the No. 1 pick overall. Etienne went to the Jags as the 25th pick overall.

Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

Carman came to Clemson three years ago as one of the most highly recruited offensive lineman in program history. Rivals.com ranked the 6-6, 330 pound lineman five stars, billing him second nationally among offensive tackle prospects and 16th overall nationally regardless of position. Carman, a Fairfield (OH) native was ranked No. 1 overall regardless of position in the state of Ohio.

ALSO SEE: The Dabo Shadow | Danny's Days | Danny's Days II | Danny's Days III | Danny's Days IV | Danny's Days V | Danny's Days VI | Danny's Days VII | Danny's Days VIII | Danny's Days IX | Danny's Days X | Danny's Days XI | Danny's Days XII | Danny's Days XIII | Danny's Days XIV | Danny's Days XV | Danny's Days XVI | Danny's Days: THE END | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 2 | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 3 | Clemson's commitments

The former Rivals100 member was a two-year starter for the Tigers, ultimately concluding his career with 40 games and 27 starts, logging nearly 2,000 snaps from scrimmage.

A third-team All-ACC selection in 2019, Carman bypassed his senior year to enter the draft at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

In high school the massive lineman accumulated nearly 40 offers, ultimately picking the Tigers over Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and USC.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Clemson's draft picks later this weekend.

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwODUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NsZW1zb24ucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2Nhcm1hbi10by1jaW5jaW5uYXRpLWluLXJvdW5kLTIiCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG Y2xlbXNvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmNhcm1hbi10by1jaW5jaW5u YXRpLWluLXJvdW5kLTImYzU9MjAyMjczMzA4NSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=