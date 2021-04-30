TigerIllustrated - Carman to Cincinnati in Round 2

Carman, who earned second-team All-ACC honors following the 2020 season, became the third Tiger to be taken in the draft this weekend, joining (QB) Trevor Lawrence and (RB) Travis Etienne .

Clemson's representation in the 2021 NFL Draft continued Friday evening with former Tiger offensive lineman Jackson Carman coming off the board in round two courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals took Carman as the 14th pick of the round, 46th overall in the draft. Cincinnati drafted LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5 in round one Thursday night.

Feature: THE NFL DRAFT's NO. 1 PICK | Thursday night conversation with Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence and Etienne were both taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars in round one with Lawrence becoming the first-ever former Clemson player to be selected as the No. 1 pick overall. Etienne went to the Jags as the 25th pick overall.

Carman came to Clemson three years ago as one of the most highly recruited offensive lineman in program history. Rivals.com ranked the 6-6, 330 pound lineman five stars, billing him second nationally among offensive tackle prospects and 16th overall nationally regardless of position. Carman, a Fairfield (OH) native was ranked No. 1 overall regardless of position in the state of Ohio.

The former Rivals100 member was a two-year starter for the Tigers, ultimately concluding his career with 40 games and 27 starts, logging nearly 2,000 snaps from scrimmage.

A third-team All-ACC selection in 2019, Carman bypassed his senior year to enter the draft at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

In high school the massive lineman accumulated nearly 40 offers, ultimately picking the Tigers over Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and USC.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Clemson's draft picks later this weekend.

