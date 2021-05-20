Clemson drops game one to Duke in 5-1 loss

Mack Anglin allowed five hits and three earned runs in 6.2 innings pitched Thursday night. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

Tiger starter Mack Anglin (2-5) suffered the loss, as he yielded five hits, three runs and four walks with six strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched. The Blue Devils (26-20, 14-17 ACC), who won their sixth game in a row, scored single runs in the first two innings, highlighted by Crabtree's leadoff homer in the second inning. Blake Wright lofted a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to put Clemson (24-24, 16-18 ACC) on the scoreboard. Crabtree doubled Duke's lead in the sixth inning with his second home run of the game. Joey Loperfido added a two-run homer in the ninth inning.