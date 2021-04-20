 TigerIllustrated - Clemson drops seventh straight game in 8-7 loss to UGA
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-20 22:36:17 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Clemson drops seventh straight game in 8-7 loss to UGA

Staff reports
Tigerillustrated.com

ATHENS, Ga. -- Parks Harber lined a one-out double to score Buddy Floyd in the ninth inning in No. 21 Georgia’s 8-7 walkoff victory over Clemson at Foley Field on Tuesday night.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Bulldogs, who won both games of the home-and-home season series, improved to 24-12, while the Tigers dropped to 15-18.

ALSO SEE: Danny's Days | Danny's Days II | Danny's Days III | Danny's Days IV | Danny's Days V | Danny's Days VI | Danny's Days VII | Danny's Days VIII | Danny's Days IX | Danny's Days X | Danny's Days XI | Danny's Days XII | Danny's Days XIII | Danny's Days XIV | Danny's Days XV | Danny's Days XVI |THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 2 | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 3 | Clemson signees | Clemson's junior commitments

Sam Hall was one of three Tigers with two hits Tuesday night in Athens.
Sam Hall was one of three Tigers with two hits Tuesday night in Athens. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

Corey Collins put Georgia on top in the first inning with a two-run homer.

Caden Grice lofted a sacrifice fly in the third inning to put Clemson on the scoreboard, then Davis Sharpe laced a solo homer, his first of the year, in the fourth inning to tie the score.

Joshua McAllister led off the fifth inning with a homer to put Georgia in front 3-2, then Riley King led off the sixth inning with a home run.

In the top of the seventh inning, Kier Meredith and Caden Grice hit run-scoring singles, with the latter tying the score, then Jonathan French grounded a two-out single to score Grice and to give Clemson a 5-4 lead. The Tigers added another run in the frame on a wild pitch. Georgia came right back and tied the score on Cole Tate’s two-run homer, the Bulldogs’ fourth long ball of the game, in the bottom of the seventh inning.

In the eighth inning, McAllister laced a run-scoring single with one out to give Georgia the lead.

In the top of the ninth inning, Grice led off with a double and scored on French’s sacrifice fly to tie the score. With runners on first and second, the Bulldogs turned a double play to get out of the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Floyd drew a one-out walk and advanced to second base on King’s single. Harber then hit a liner to left-center, where J.D. Brock made a diving attempt. The ball hit the ground first and rolled towards the wall, allowing Floyd to score the walkoff run on the double.

Darryn Pasqua (2-2) earned the win, while Geoffrey Gilbert (1-4) suffered the loss. Rob Hughes got the start for the Tigers, surrendering two hits and two earned runs in two and a third innings pitched.

Sam Hall, Grice and Meredith added two hits apiece. The Tigers totaled nine hits.

The Tigers return home to host Wake Forest in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra - ESPN3.com.

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}