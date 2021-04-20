TigerIllustrated - Clemson drops seventh straight game in 8-7 loss to UGA

Clemson drops seventh straight game in 8-7 loss to UGA
ATHENS, Ga. -- Parks Harber lined a one-out double to score Buddy Floyd in the ninth inning in No. 21 Georgia’s 8-7 walkoff victory over Clemson at Foley Field on Tuesday night.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The Bulldogs, who won both games of the home-and-home season series, improved to 24-12, while the Tigers dropped to 15-18.
ALSO SEE: Danny's Days | Danny's Days II | Danny's Days III | Danny's Days IV | Danny's Days V | Danny's Days VI | Danny's Days VII | Danny's Days VIII | Danny's Days IX | Danny's Days X | Danny's Days XI | Danny's Days XII | Danny's Days XIII | Danny's Days XIV | Danny's Days XV | Danny's Days XVI |THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 2 | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 3 | Clemson signees | Clemson's junior commitments
Corey Collins put Georgia on top in the first inning with a two-run homer.
Caden Grice lofted a sacrifice fly in the third inning to put Clemson on the scoreboard, then Davis Sharpe laced a solo homer, his first of the year, in the fourth inning to tie the score.
Joshua McAllister led off the fifth inning with a homer to put Georgia in front 3-2, then Riley King led off the sixth inning with a home run.
In the top of the seventh inning, Kier Meredith and Caden Grice hit run-scoring singles, with the latter tying the score, then Jonathan French grounded a two-out single to score Grice and to give Clemson a 5-4 lead. The Tigers added another run in the frame on a wild pitch. Georgia came right back and tied the score on Cole Tate’s two-run homer, the Bulldogs’ fourth long ball of the game, in the bottom of the seventh inning.
In the eighth inning, McAllister laced a run-scoring single with one out to give Georgia the lead.
In the top of the ninth inning, Grice led off with a double and scored on French’s sacrifice fly to tie the score. With runners on first and second, the Bulldogs turned a double play to get out of the inning.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, Floyd drew a one-out walk and advanced to second base on King’s single. Harber then hit a liner to left-center, where J.D. Brock made a diving attempt. The ball hit the ground first and rolled towards the wall, allowing Floyd to score the walkoff run on the double.
Darryn Pasqua (2-2) earned the win, while Geoffrey Gilbert (1-4) suffered the loss. Rob Hughes got the start for the Tigers, surrendering two hits and two earned runs in two and a third innings pitched.
Sam Hall, Grice and Meredith added two hits apiece. The Tigers totaled nine hits.
The Tigers return home to host Wake Forest in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra - ESPN3.com.
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!