TigerIllustrated - Clemson drops seventh straight game in 8-7 loss to UGA

Sam Hall was one of three Tigers with two hits Tuesday night in Athens. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

Corey Collins put Georgia on top in the first inning with a two-run homer. Caden Grice lofted a sacrifice fly in the third inning to put Clemson on the scoreboard, then Davis Sharpe laced a solo homer, his first of the year, in the fourth inning to tie the score. Joshua McAllister led off the fifth inning with a homer to put Georgia in front 3-2, then Riley King led off the sixth inning with a home run. In the top of the seventh inning, Kier Meredith and Caden Grice hit run-scoring singles, with the latter tying the score, then Jonathan French grounded a two-out single to score Grice and to give Clemson a 5-4 lead. The Tigers added another run in the frame on a wild pitch. Georgia came right back and tied the score on Cole Tate’s two-run homer, the Bulldogs’ fourth long ball of the game, in the bottom of the seventh inning. In the eighth inning, McAllister laced a run-scoring single with one out to give Georgia the lead.