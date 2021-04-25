TigerIllustrated - Clemson edges Wake Forest 3-2, sweeps series

Clemson edges Wake Forest 3-2, sweeps series
CLEMSON -- Dylan Brewer's solo home run in the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie in Clemson's 3-2 victory over Wake Forest in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The win was Monte Lee's 200th as head coach of Clemson, who swept the series 3-0.
The Demon Deacons (13-20, 6-17 ACC) plated an unearned run in the second inning, then Chris Lanzilli lined a solo homer in the fourth inning.
In the fifth inning, Clemson (18-18, 12-12 ACC) took advantage of two errors to score an unearned run.
The Tigers plated two runs in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead, the first on Davis Sharpe's sacrifice fly and the second on Brewer's long solo homer, his seventh of the year.
Clemson totaled just five hits in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader, three of which were courtesy of Bryar Hawkins. James Parker also added a hit.
Tiger reliever Nick Hoffmann (4-0) earned the win by pitching the final 3.1 innings without allowing a run.
Demon Deacon starter William Fleming (2-5) suffered the loss, as he yielded four hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk with six strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.
The Tigers take four days off for final exams before hosting Louisville in a three-game series, starting Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra - ESPN3.com.
