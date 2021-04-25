TigerIllustrated - Clemson edges Wake Forest 3-2, sweeps series

Following this weekend's series sweep, Clemson's record at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is 12-8 in 2021. (Richard Shiro - AP)

The Demon Deacons (13-20, 6-17 ACC) plated an unearned run in the second inning, then Chris Lanzilli lined a solo homer in the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, Clemson (18-18, 12-12 ACC) took advantage of two errors to score an unearned run. The Tigers plated two runs in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead, the first on Davis Sharpe's sacrifice fly and the second on Brewer's long solo homer, his seventh of the year. Clemson totaled just five hits in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader, three of which were courtesy of Bryar Hawkins. James Parker also added a hit.