TigerIllustrated - Clemson running back hits the transfer portal

Rising junior running back Chez Mellusi entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday. Mellusi exited spring practice as a backup running back in a more crowded rotation that features Lyn-J Dixon , Kobe Pace and highly-regarded freshmen enrollees Will Shipley and Phil Mafah .

The Naples (Fla.) native has to this point played in 21 career games at Clemson, rushing for 427 yards and six touchdowns. Mellusi also has five career catches for 38 yards. He has 169 snaps from scrimmage in his career.

Rivals.com billed the former three-star 25th nationally among running back prospects in 2019 and 52nd overall regardless of position in the state of Florida.

Mellusi claimed nearly two-dozen offers in the recruiting process, notably Auburn, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and USC.

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!