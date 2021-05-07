 TigerIllustrated - Clemson's seven-game win streak snapped in Atlanta in 6-1 loss to Ga. Tech
Clemson's seven-game win streak snapped in Atlanta in 6-1 loss to Ga. Tech

Staff reports
Tigerillustrated.com

Box score

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Brant Hurter pitched 7.0 strong innings to lead Georgia Tech to a 6-1 victory over Clemson in the series opener at Russ Chandler Stadium on Friday night to snap the Tigers' seven-game winning streak.

Hurter (4-4) earned the win by allowing just five hits, one run and no walks with eight strikeouts.

Adam Hackenberg was one of two Tigers with two hits in Friday's game versus Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Adam Hackenberg was one of two Tigers with two hits in Friday's game versus Georgia Tech in Atlanta. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

Tiger starter Mack Anglin (2-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded four hits, six runs (three earned) and eight walks with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

Adam Hackenberg led off the top of the second inning with a double and scored on Davis Sharpe's one-out double for Clemson (22-19, 15-13 ACC).

The Yellow Jackets (22-18, 16-12 ACC) responded with a run in the bottom of the second inning and an unearned run in the third inning before plating four runs in the fourth inning, including the last two after a costly error.

Clemson totaled six hits. Hackenberg and James Parker added two hits apiece. Sam Hall also added a hit.

Ricky Williams (2.1 IP) and P.J. Labriola (1.2 IP) allowed no runs in relief for the Tigers.

The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on Regional Sports Network.

