Clemson swept by Duke in 4-2 loss Saturday

Monte Lee's team finished the regular season two games under .500 Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

James Parker scored the game’s first run in the third inning on Bryar Hawkins’ two-out single, then Sam Hall hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the fourth inning. In the sixth inning, RJ Schreck hit a two-run homer off the left-field foul pole to tie the score. After the Tigers failed to capitalize on a double-play opportunity to get out of the ninth inning, Cheek belted his first home run of the season over the fence in right field. Marcus Johnson (4-3) earned the win in relief, while Geoffrey Gilbert (3-6) suffered the loss. Tiger starter Caden Grice allowed just one hit and no runs with eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.