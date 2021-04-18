TigerIllustrated - Clemson swept by Miami after sixth straight loss

Dylan Brewer contributed two of Clemson's six hits Sunday in Miami. (AP)

Yohandy Morales started the scoring with a solo homer in the first inning, then Kier Meredith grounded a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the third inning to tie the score. Jordan Lala gave Miami the lead in the bottom of the third inning on a solo homer. After back-to-back singles by Adam Hackenberg and pinch-hitter Bryar Hawkins in the seventh inning, Dylan Brewer reached on a fielder’s choice that plated Hackenberg to tie the score 2-2. In the ninth inning, CJ Kayfus led off with a single and advanced to third base on Dominic Pitelli’s one-out double. Jenkins then lofted the first pitch to deep center field to score Kayfus for the walkoff run on the sacrifice fly.