TigerIllustrated - Etienne to Jacksonville as the 25th overall pick

Etienne to Jacksonville as the 25th overall pick
The invaluable publicity for Clemson's football program continued late into the night Thursday as the Tigers were represented again by record-setting running back Travis Etienne.
The Jennings (La.) native came off the board courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 25th pick of the first round. Etienne was the second running back to come off the board in Thursday's first round after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Najee Harris with the 24th pick.
Earlier in the evening former Clemson quarterback and five-star recruit Trevor Lawrence was taken by the Jaguars as the top pick in the draft, as expected. Lawrence became Clemson's first-ever No. 1 (overall) pick in the draft.
Four years ago Etienne was a late pickup in Clemson's 2017 recruiting class. Though he received just a three-star billing from Rivals.com at the time, he was still rated 26th nationally among running back prospects.
Within the last four years Etienne shattered numerous records at Clemson and in the Atlantic Coast Conference, concluding his collegiate career as the all-time leading rusher (4,952 yards) in Clemson history and in the ACC.
Etienne was a two-time consensus All-American at Clemson, a two-time ACC Player of the Year recipient and a three-time all-conference selection. He also finished his Clemson career as the program's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (70).
