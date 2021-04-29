TigerIllustrated - Etienne to Jacksonville as the 25th overall pick

The invaluable publicity for Clemson's football program continued late into the night Thursday as the Tigers were represented again by record-setting running back Travis Etienne.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Jennings (La.) native came off the board courtesy of the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 25th pick of the first round. Etienne was the second running back to come off the board in Thursday's first round after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Najee Harris with the 24th pick.

Earlier in the evening former Clemson quarterback and five-star recruit Trevor Lawrence was taken by the Jaguars as the top pick in the draft, as expected. Lawrence became Clemson's first-ever No. 1 (overall) pick in the draft.