TigerIllustrated - Every Clemson draft pick in the Tigerillustrated.com Era - Part 1

Antuan Edwards was one of several Signing Day surprises under former Clemson head coach Tommy West. (Getty)

1999

ROUND 1: (DB) Antuan Edwards (25th, Green Bay) ROUND 2: (LB) Rahim Abdullah (45th, Cleveland Browns) ROUND 5: (DL) Adrian Dingle (139th, San Diego Chargers) ROUND 5: (LB) Chris Jones (169th, Minnesota Vikings) ROUND 7: (LB) O.J. Childress (231st, New York Giants) ROUND 7: (DL) Donald Broomfield (249th, Cincinnati Bengals) *** Edwards received a 6.0 billing from The National Recruiting Advisor and was a signing day surprise for Clemson's coaching staff after it was widely thought that he would sign with Florida State. The Starkville (MS) native graced the cover of Super Prep magazine in the spring of 1995. *** Abdullah, a Jacksonville (Fla.) native and commitment to Miami who flipped to Clemson after UM head coach Dennis Erickson left the Hurricanes, received a 5.8 ranking from The National Recruiting Advisor. Abdullah was one of two former Miami commits to sign in Clemson's 10th-ranked recruiting class in 1995, joining (LB) Bennie Ziegler of St. Petersburg, Fla. *** Dingle, a top 10 prospect overall regardless of position from the state of South Carolina, received a 5.7 rating. *** Childress and Broomfield earned 5.7 markers from The National Recruiting Advisor, while Jones received a 5.0 rating, one notch above one-star status. *** All six players were signed under former Clemson head coach Tommy West.

Former Clemson wide receiver Rod Gardner is shown here with his wife Leticia at the 2019 V-103 Winterfest in Atlanta, Ga. (Getty)

2001

ROUND 1: (WR) Rod Gardner (15th, Washington Redskins) ROUND 7: (LB) Keith Adams (232nd, Tennessee Titans) ROUND 7: (DB) Robert Carswell (244th, San Diego Chargers) *** Gardner was a steal for the Tigers out of Jacksonville, Fla., earning a low three-star billing or a 5.5 rating from The National Recruiting Advisor. *** Carswell was one of the more highly regarded members of the Tigers' 1997 recruiting class, earning a 5.8 rating from The National Recruiting Advisor. The Stone Mountain (Ga.) native had strongly considered offers from UGA, Notre Dame and LSU before ultimately picking the Tigers. *** Adams earned a 5.7 rating from The National Recruiting Advisor, racking up plenty of major offers in the recruiting process, including a full ride from Ohio State. *** All three players were signed under Tommy West.

Former Clemson defensive lineman Nick Eason is now an assistant coach at Auburn. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

2003

ROUND 4: (DL) Nick Eason (114th, Denver Broncos) ROUND 4: (DL) Bryant McNeal (128th, Denver Broncos) *** Both Eason and McNeal received 5.7 ratings from The National Recruiting Advisor. And both were signed under Tommy West in the coach's final recruiting class (1998).

2004

ROUND 3: (DL) Donnell Washington (72nd, Green Bay Packers) ROUND 3: (WR) Derrick Hamilton (77th, San Francisco 49ers) *** Both instate prospects, Washington and Hamilton were members of Tommy Bowden's second recruiting class. Hamilton's stock exploded in the winter of 1999-2000, and he ultimately received a 5.8 ranking from Rivals.com. Washington was initially billed a 5.7 by the network but was downgraded to a 5.4 (high 2 star) rating ahead of National Signing Day.

Former Clemson wide receiver Derrick Hamilton is shown here with the Atlanta Falcons in 2007. (Getty)

2005

ROUND 2: (DB) Justin Miller (57th, New York Jets) ROUND 3: (LB) LeRoy Hill (98th, Seattle Seahawks) ROUND 5: (WR) Airese Currie (140th, Chicago Bears) *** Miller received a 4-star billing from Rivals.com and was one of the more highly-recruited signees in the Tigers' 2002 recruiting class. *** Hill and Currie were members of Clemson's 2001 class, which ranked 11th nationally by Rivals.com. The network rated Currie a 6.0, while Hill received a 5.4 (2 star). A young assistant coach named Dabo Swinney recruited Hill while at Alabama, but the Tide never tendered an offer to the eventual 2004 ACC Defensive Player Of The Year. *** All three players were signed under Tommy Bowden.

2006

ROUND 1: (DB) Tye Hill (15th, St. Louis Rams) ROUND 3: (QB) Charlie Whitehurst (81st, San Diego Chargers) ROUND 7: (DL) Charles Bennett (241st, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) *** Hill, thought to be more of a track prospect than a football prospect out of high school, received a 5.4 rating from Rivals.com. *** Whitehurst and Bennett earned 5.7 ratings from the network. *** All three signed in Tommy Bowden's 2001 recruiting class, which ranked 11th nationally by Rivals.com.

Former Clemson quarterback Charlie Whitehurst is shown here in 2016 with recording artist and actress Jewel at the 24th Annual CAA BBQ at CAA in Nashville, Tenn. (Getty)

2007

*** All five players signed under Tommy Bowden. *** Adams (Round 1, 4th overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) *** Waters (Round 3, 96th, San Diego Chargers) *** Fry (Round 5, 139th, St. Louis Rams) *** Gaddis (Round 5, 159th, Philadelphia Eagles), to this day, remains the only Clemson recruit to notify Tigerillustrated.com of his commitment via email. *** Stuckey (Round 7, 235th, New York Jets)

The late Gaines Adams is shown here at the 2007 NFL Draft with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. (Getty)