TigerIllustrated - Every Clemson draft pick in the Tigerillustrated.com Era - Part 1

Every Clemson draft pick in the Tigerillustrated.com Era - Part 1
Tigerillustrated.com went online in the spring of 1999 as SuperTiger.com, just weeks ahead of the '99 NFL Draft.
We have remained the officially-licensed Clemson website of the Rivals.com network ever since.
Today in part one of this three-part series, we document every Clemson NFL Draft pick in the Tigerillustrated.com Era with three Clemson head coaches represented as recruiters of record.
1999
ROUND 1: (DB) Antuan Edwards (25th, Green Bay)
ROUND 2: (LB) Rahim Abdullah (45th, Cleveland Browns)
ROUND 5: (DL) Adrian Dingle (139th, San Diego Chargers)
ROUND 5: (LB) Chris Jones (169th, Minnesota Vikings)
ROUND 7: (LB) O.J. Childress (231st, New York Giants)
ROUND 7: (DL) Donald Broomfield (249th, Cincinnati Bengals)
*** Edwards received a 6.0 billing from The National Recruiting Advisor and was a signing day surprise for Clemson's coaching staff after it was widely thought that he would sign with Florida State. The Starkville (MS) native graced the cover of Super Prep magazine in the spring of 1995.
*** Abdullah, a Jacksonville (Fla.) native and commitment to Miami who flipped to Clemson after UM head coach Dennis Erickson left the Hurricanes, received a 5.8 ranking from The National Recruiting Advisor. Abdullah was one of two former Miami commits to sign in Clemson's 10th-ranked recruiting class in 1995, joining (LB) Bennie Ziegler of St. Petersburg, Fla.
*** Dingle, a top 10 prospect overall regardless of position from the state of South Carolina, received a 5.7 rating.
*** Childress and Broomfield earned 5.7 markers from The National Recruiting Advisor, while Jones received a 5.0 rating, one notch above one-star status.
*** All six players were signed under former Clemson head coach Tommy West.
2001
ROUND 1: (WR) Rod Gardner (15th, Washington Redskins)
ROUND 7: (LB) Keith Adams (232nd, Tennessee Titans)
ROUND 7: (DB) Robert Carswell (244th, San Diego Chargers)
*** Gardner was a steal for the Tigers out of Jacksonville, Fla., earning a low three-star billing or a 5.5 rating from The National Recruiting Advisor.
*** Carswell was one of the more highly regarded members of the Tigers' 1997 recruiting class, earning a 5.8 rating from The National Recruiting Advisor. The Stone Mountain (Ga.) native had strongly considered offers from UGA, Notre Dame and LSU before ultimately picking the Tigers.
*** Adams earned a 5.7 rating from The National Recruiting Advisor, racking up plenty of major offers in the recruiting process, including a full ride from Ohio State.
*** All three players were signed under Tommy West.
2003
ROUND 4: (DL) Nick Eason (114th, Denver Broncos)
ROUND 4: (DL) Bryant McNeal (128th, Denver Broncos)
*** Both Eason and McNeal received 5.7 ratings from The National Recruiting Advisor. And both were signed under Tommy West in the coach's final recruiting class (1998).
2004
ROUND 3: (DL) Donnell Washington (72nd, Green Bay Packers)
ROUND 3: (WR) Derrick Hamilton (77th, San Francisco 49ers)
*** Both instate prospects, Washington and Hamilton were members of Tommy Bowden's second recruiting class. Hamilton's stock exploded in the winter of 1999-2000, and he ultimately received a 5.8 ranking from Rivals.com. Washington was initially billed a 5.7 by the network but was downgraded to a 5.4 (high 2 star) rating ahead of National Signing Day.
2005
ROUND 2: (DB) Justin Miller (57th, New York Jets)
ROUND 3: (LB) LeRoy Hill (98th, Seattle Seahawks)
ROUND 5: (WR) Airese Currie (140th, Chicago Bears)
*** Miller received a 4-star billing from Rivals.com and was one of the more highly-recruited signees in the Tigers' 2002 recruiting class.
*** Hill and Currie were members of Clemson's 2001 class, which ranked 11th nationally by Rivals.com. The network rated Currie a 6.0, while Hill received a 5.4 (2 star). A young assistant coach named Dabo Swinney recruited Hill while at Alabama, but the Tide never tendered an offer to the eventual 2004 ACC Defensive Player Of The Year.
*** All three players were signed under Tommy Bowden.
2006
ROUND 1: (DB) Tye Hill (15th, St. Louis Rams)
ROUND 3: (QB) Charlie Whitehurst (81st, San Diego Chargers)
ROUND 7: (DL) Charles Bennett (241st, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
*** Hill, thought to be more of a track prospect than a football prospect out of high school, received a 5.4 rating from Rivals.com.
*** Whitehurst and Bennett earned 5.7 ratings from the network.
*** All three signed in Tommy Bowden's 2001 recruiting class, which ranked 11th nationally by Rivals.com.
2007
*** All five players signed under Tommy Bowden.
*** Adams (Round 1, 4th overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
*** Waters (Round 3, 96th, San Diego Chargers)
*** Fry (Round 5, 139th, St. Louis Rams)
*** Gaddis (Round 5, 159th, Philadelphia Eagles), to this day, remains the only Clemson recruit to notify Tigerillustrated.com of his commitment via email.
*** Stuckey (Round 7, 235th, New York Jets)
Tigerillustrated.com will release part II of this series next weekend.
