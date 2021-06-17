FOUR-STAR COVIL TO CLEMSON
ATLANTA -- Clemson brought in two four-star safeties for last weekend's Elite Retreat.
The first one is in the bag.
Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star Sherrod Covil has announced his commitment to Clemson at Thursday's Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta . Covil had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com since last weekend.
Covil (6-0, 188), ranked No. 233 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over UNC, Penn State, Miami, Ohio State and Notre Dame among others. All told, Covil claimed over 40 offers, also including UGA, Alabama, Auburn, USC, LSU, Oklahoma and Tennessee among many others.
He represents Clemson's first public commitment from a non-specialist since Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik pulled the trigger in early March.
The Tigers were waiting for June visits to get the ball rolling, and that has come together nicely.
Clemson didn't offer Covil until late March but had been courting him since last summer.
While not the biggest in stature, he has made a name as a ballhawk who also demonstrates impressive physicality for his size.
Covil had often called Clemson his "dream offer," tracing back to a visit he took with several other Tidewater prospects before he'd even reached high school.
Penn State and Notre Dame had appeared the frontrunners during the spring, and then UNC with its prominent influences in his area jumped back into the picture.
Covil took an overnight trip to Miami to start this month, then made swings to Penn State and Ohio State last weekend in advance of the Clemson visit. UNC and Notre Dame were to be on tap to close the month.
But Clemson is still Clemson.
Covil becomes the sixth public commitment to Clemson's recruiting class, joining Austin (Texas) Westlake Rivals100 four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall, Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler, Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Blake Miller and Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park kicker Robert Gunn.
