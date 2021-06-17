FOUR-STAR COVIL TO CLEMSON

Covil (6-0, 188), ranked No. 233 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over UNC, Penn State, Miami, Ohio State and Notre Dame among others. All told, Covil claimed over 40 offers, also including UGA, Alabama, Auburn, USC, LSU, Oklahoma and Tennessee among many others. He represents Clemson's first public commitment from a non-specialist since Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik pulled the trigger in early March.

The Tigers were waiting for June visits to get the ball rolling, and that has come together nicely. Clemson didn't offer Covil until late March but had been courting him since last summer. While not the biggest in stature, he has made a name as a ballhawk who also demonstrates impressive physicality for his size. Covil had often called Clemson his "dream offer," tracing back to a visit he took with several other Tidewater prospects before he'd even reached high school.

New Clemson commit Sherrod Covil is shown here in Atlanta (Ga.) Thursday morning talking with Rivals.com regional analyst Adam Friedman. (Tigerillustrated.com)