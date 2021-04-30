 TigerIllustrated - Grice, Clemson blow out No. 4 Louisville 11-3
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 20:18:15 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Grice, Clemson blow out No. 4 Louisville 11-3

Staff reports
Tigerillustrated.com

Box score

CLEMSON -- Caden Grice hit three homers with eight RBIs to lead Clemson to an 11-3 victory over No. 4 Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 19-18 overall and 13-12 in the ACC. The Cardinals dropped to 23-12 overall and 14-7 in ACC play.

Feature: THE NFL DRAFT's NO. 1 PICK | Thursday night conversation with Trevor Lawrence

Caden Grice's career night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium propelled Clemson to a blowout win over No. 4 Louisville.
Caden Grice's career night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium propelled Clemson to a blowout win over No. 4 Louisville. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

Grice hit a grand slam in the first inning, a solo homer in the third inning and a three-run homer in the fifth inning. His eight RBIs were the most by a Tiger since 2006 (Tyler Colvin). Grice became the 15th Tiger and first since 2018 (Grayson Byrd) to hit three homers in one game. Grice also pitched a scoreless eighth inning in relief.

ALSO SEE: The Dabo Shadow | Danny's Days | Danny's Days II | Danny's Days III | Danny's Days IV | Danny's Days V | Danny's Days VI | Danny's Days VII | Danny's Days VIII | Danny's Days IX | Danny's Days X | Danny's Days XI | Danny's Days XII | Danny's Days XIII | Danny's Days XIV | Danny's Days XV | Danny's Days XVI | Danny's Days: THE END | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 2 | THE STORY OF UIAGALELEI - Part 3 | Clemson's commitments

After the Cardinals plated a run in the top of the first inning, Grice belted an opposite-field grand slam, the first of his career, in the bottom of the first inning.

Sam Hall blasted a solo homer, his second of the season, in the second inning, then Grice lined another opposite-field homer in the third inning to add a run for the Tigers.

In the fifth inning, Grice blasted a three-run homer that traveled 474 feet, his third long ball of the game and 11th of the season.

Tiger starter Mack Anglin (2-2) earned the win, as he allowed just five hits, one run and three walks with nine strikeouts in a career-long 7.0 innings pitched.

Louisville starter Michael Kirian (5-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six hits, eight runs and three walks with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra - ESPN3.com.

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwODUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NsZW1zb24ucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2dyaWNlLWNsZW1zb24tYmxvdy1vdXQtbm8tNC1sb3Vpc3ZpbGxl LTExLTMiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5n ZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0 cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2Yg Y3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAg cy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAg ICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iu c2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0 dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGY2xlbXNvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmdyaWNl LWNsZW1zb24tYmxvdy1vdXQtbm8tNC1sb3Vpc3ZpbGxlLTExLTMmYzU9MjAy MjczMzA4NSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=