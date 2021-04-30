TigerIllustrated - Grice, Clemson blow out No. 4 Louisville 11-3

Caden Grice's career night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium propelled Clemson to a blowout win over No. 4 Louisville. (Ken Ruinard - US Presswire)

Tiger starter Mack Anglin (2-2) earned the win, as he allowed just five hits, one run and three walks with nine strikeouts in a career-long 7.0 innings pitched. Louisville starter Michael Kirian (5-1) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six hits, eight runs and three walks with four strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched. The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra - ESPN3.com.